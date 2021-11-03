Blease wins Ferrysburg mayor's race

FERRYSBURG — Scott Blease said it probably won’t sink in until Wednesday, and the election results won’t be official until Thursday, but according to unofficial results, he will become the next mayor of Ferrysburg.

Blease received 578 of the 922 total votes cast (62 percent) in Tuesday’s general election. His opponent, write-in candidate Regina Sjoberg, shows zero votes on the Ottawa County elections page, as write-in votes aren’t official until counted by the county canvassers.

“Two and a half months of this campaigning talking to the local residents, it feels really good to be done with it,” said Blease, 57, who works in sales at a local health insurance agency. “I want to thank all of my supporters and my campaign committee.

“It’ll sink in probably tomorrow morning, then back to business,” he added Tuesday night. “The city’s got a lot of needs. Back to work.”

Sjoberg, who also finished runner-up in the Ferrysburg mayor’s race in 2017, said she threw her name in the hat this year because she was disappointed there was only one candidate running for mayor and felt the people of Ferrysburg deserved options.

“For a write-in candidate, I did pretty well,” Sjoberg said. “I ran because I don’t like the idea of one-person ballots. I felt there needed to be some change. I’m really proud with the way we ran our campaign. It was issue-driven. A lot of people are seeing we need some change in Ferrysburg.”

Blease served on Ferrysburg City Council from 2011 to 2015 and again from 2018 through the present. In a Tribune questionnaire, he listed the top priorities in Ferrysburg as Smith’s Bridge, infrastructure (streets and roads) and economic development.

On Tuesday night, Blease said he was excited to learn that Ferrysburg voters passed the street millage proposal, 522-388.

The 1.5-mill road millage is expected to raise approximately $310,000 per year for the next five years. That would increase property taxes for the owner of a $200,000 home by about $150 per year.

Ferrysburg voters also elected three new members to the City Council. Deborah Murdoch (635 votes), Richard Carlson (624) and William Cate (582) each ran unopposed.

City Clerk Jessie Wagenmaker said that voting was steady at City Hall throughout the day Tuesday, with 348 people voting in-person to go along with the 571 absentee ballots. There were also three ballots that needed to be duplicated due to various errors.