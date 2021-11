ADAMS — It was a good night for the lower-seeded teams in the two Section 3 girls soccer semifinals Wednesday night at South Jefferson High School. Callie LaFontaine scored with just over two minutes left in the first half as fourth-seeded Lyme upended top-seeded Bishop Ludden, 1-0, in the Class D semifinal. Amber Piersma scored both goals in No. 3 Mount Markham’s 2-0 Class C semifinal victory over second-seeded Immaculate Heart Central in the second game.

