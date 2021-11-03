Ballard encampment fire breaks out as voters drop off ballots

SEATTLE — This election, voters are making clear that homelessness is their top issue. No matter who they voted for, voters say they are unhappy with the city’s current homelessness response.

“Increased crime and homelessness,” said Crystal Rutherford, a Seattle voter, about her top concerns.

“Things with the unhoused people who are in Seattle. Having access to equitable housing,” said Meena Mahmood, another Seattle voter.

Next to the Ballard drop box, unhoused neighbors camp feet away. The drop box is the busiest location in King County.

Across the street, about 40 more tents line the Ballard Commons. While voters were dropping off ballots on Election Day, an encampment fire erupted around noon.

Voter Thomas Street says he knows people who are staying at the camp and says seeing the fire break out – particularly on Election Day — was tough.

“It’s painful. Because people here they need help,” Street said. “That was a very dangerous fire. I saw it when it started, an explosion. Somebody made a mistake probably trying to keep warm,” he said.

“The kids in this neighborhood, they deserve this park. Every park. A person should have a roof over their head. There’s too much money in this city for this to be happening,” Street said.

KIRO7 asked both mayoral candidates about the Ballard Commons camp being right next to a ballot drop box.

“That’s completely unacceptable! That is a prime example of where people need to be moved out of encampments around playground and into housing, and we have to have a sense of urgency,” said Bruce Harrell, Seattle mayoral candidate.

“You can vote in a lot of different ways- the ballot drop box is certainly one way, but the other ways is you can just put it in your mail box,” said Lorena González, Seattle mayoral candidate. “First thing I’m going to be focused on, on day one, is homelessness,” she said.

The candidates are both pledging to help the unhoused — though they have dramatically different plans.

Some voters are skeptical of both candidates.

“I’m going to be honest, it was tough. There’s a lot of promises — people are tired of promises,” Street said about deciding who to vote for on his ballot.

Others are hopeful their vote will make a positive difference.

“Having someone who will take Seattle in a better direction than we are in right now,” Mahmood said.

One tent burned in the fire at the Commons, and no one was hurt. The Seattle Fire Department said multiple propane tanks were in the area, but none ignited. One gas can was on fire that fire crews extinguished.

Current Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said crews have been conducting extensive outreach work at the Ballard Commons camp and in the area over the past three weeks. Twenty-one people have been referred to shelter, including 17 to the new Rosie’s Tiny House Village.

The city says there is no date to clear out the camp, but outreach is ongoing, and it said the camp is a “top priority” for Seattle.

©2021 Cox Media Group