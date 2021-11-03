CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

CHEERS! Election Day results include a liquor win in White Lake, Hales in Bladenboro, all incumbents in E’town

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j11AO_0ckmqnc600

WHITE LAKE — By 2-to-1, voters in this residential resort community have endorsed liquor by the drink.

The referendum was among the most watched contests of the off-year election cycle where voters in Bladen County chose leadership in seven muncipalities. Voters were “for” the measure on 132 ballots, or 66 percent, and “against” on 68.

All results are unofficial until the canvass next week, but winners for mayor included David Hales in Bladenboro, Alex Hursey in Dublin and Sam Allen in Tar Heel.

Hales easily won a three-way race, claiming 59 percent of the vote against Joey Todd (24 percent) and Sue Elkins Hester (16 percent). Hursey and Allen were the only filers for the position in their towns.

Hales will succeed Rufus Duckworth when sworn in. Duckworth opted not to run for reelection. Hursey will succeed Darryl Dowless, who also chose not to run. Allen was an incumbent.

In Elizabethtown, the four Town Council winners are familiar. Rich Glenn Jr., who has been serving the term of his late father Dickie Glenn, was elected to serve the final two years of the term. In the race for four-year terms, incumbents Paula Greene (24 percent), Rufus Lloyd (24 percent) and Herman Lewis (23.7 percent) were each a few hundred votes ahead of Ilka Huntley McElveen (11 percent), Harfel Davis (8 percent) and William H. Moore (8 percent).

White Lake also reelected its three incumbent commissioners: Mike Suggs, Paul Evans and Tim Blount. Nobody else filed. The language of the referendum that passed is a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.”

In Bladenboro’s race for three commissioners seats, Jeff Atkinson (33 percent), Gregory Sykes (29 percent) and Blake Proctor (21 percent) were victorious. Lisa M. Levy, an incumbent, drew 14 percent of the vote. Atkinson and Sykes were also incumbents, and Atkinson — former town administrator for Bladenboro — was a first-time challenger.

Clarkton voters reelected Stephen Wayne Hester and Jerome Myers to commissioners seats. They were incumbents, the only two to file, and each got 25 votes.

The Dublin town commissioner race, for one seat, is undetermined until write-in votes are made known. Incumbent Jeffrey Smith was the only filer and got 11 votes; there were 21 write-ins.

Similarly, one of two commissioner seats in East Arcadia and two of three commissioner seats in Tar Heel will be made known with write-in votes unveiled. Incumbent Pamela Graham collected 44 votes in East Arcadia to win one seat, and there are 14 write-in votes. Steve Dowless got 17 votes for a commissioner seat in Tar Heel, and there are 23 write-in votes.

During the early one-stop voting, 509 votes were cast over 13 available days; new registrations numbered 12, and 23 people updated their registrations.

Canvass takes place on Tuesday of next week at 11 a.m. at the county Board of Elections office, 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Election 2021: Three mayors to be chosen by Bladen County voters today

ELIZABETHTOWN — One-stop early voting is done, and the last of absentee by mail ballots are due today. Otherwise, voters in Bladen County’s seven municipalities are headed to the polls in traditional first Tuesday in November style. Mayors will be chosen for Bladenboro, Dublin and Tar Heel, and in White Lake a referendum on what is commonly called “liquor by the drink” is on the table.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Process deserves plenty of respect, not poorly timed litigation

On Friday of last week, a lawsuit was filed blocking approval of the new redistricting maps being drawn and approved by the North Carolina General Assembly. On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, said maps got their first votes in the House and Senate. On Thursday, seven days after the lawsuit was filed, those maps were expected to be finalized as we went to press.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Arcadia, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Bladenboro, NC
City
Tar Heel, NC
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Dublin, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Government
Bladen Journal

November 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — The final coronavirus report in October on Friday from the Bladen County Health Department stayed at three fatalities and included 191 positive tests for the month. […]. November 1, 2021 Bladen Journal 0. CARY — Two boys from East Bladen and one girl from West Bladen finished in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Myers
Bladen Journal

Election 2021: One mailed-in ballot approved; early voting remains modest week before voters’ municipal decisions

ELIZABETHTOWN — One absentee ballot sent by mail to the Bladen County Board of Elections has been approved. The panel of three Democrats and two Republicans met Tuesday, a week after their first meeting for consideration of such ballots was canceled because there were none to review. The third of three meetings for reviewing mailed-in ballots is next week.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Early voting modest after a week-plus

ELIZABETHTOWN — One week remains before Election Day, and early voting totals are modest. Bladen County voters will be choosing leaders in seven municipalities this year. In White Lake, there is also a referendum. In reports from the staff of the Bladen County Board of Elections, 219 votes had been...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Incumbents#White Lake#Town Council
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate earns CPA license

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 44 candidates to pass the CPA licensure examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Prutzman and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Lumber River COG honors Duckworth

PEMBROKE — Rufus Duckworth, mayor of Bladenboro, was recently honored by the Lumber River Council of Governments during its 49th annual awards celebration. Duckworth was recipient of the Calvin Haggins Award for Board Member of the Year. Others honored on the night included Maggie Bethea of Hoffman, Wayne Horne of...
BLADENBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy