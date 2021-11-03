Incumbents Bobby Whiteley, Michael Smith retain seats on Wichita Falls City Council

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two incumbent city councilors have been selected by Wichita County voters to maintain their seats upon the Wichita Falls City Council.

Incumbent Councilor Bobby Whiteley will remain the Councilor At-Large, and Michael Smith will remain the representative for District 1 on the Wichita Falls City Council.

Bobby Whiteley

Whiteley was first elected as Councilor At-Large in 2017 and has held office for the past four years.

“Once you get one council and get some continuity, you know, you have a goal to finish your task and that’s what I want to do,” Whiteley said.

Whiteley is now entering his third term on the city council, and with a term limit of six years, he still feels like there’s work to be done.

“This city gave so much to me and my family,” Whiteley said. “I was born here, lifelong resident, I don’t plan on going anywhere and I plan on being a part of this community for a long time and I want to finish my job.”

Michael Smith

Smith first ran for the District 1 seat in 2007, and after reaching his term limit, he ran for At-Large and hit the 10-year limit.

Smith left the council and rejoined in 2019 and now is ready to finish out his final term strong.

“I still have some energy left and there’s some projects I’m really still interested in seeing completed. The trail, the new convention hotel,” Smith said.

Smith said revitalizing neighborhoods in District 1 is a big part of his plans as well.

“Kind of bring back some of those areas that have kind of fallen into disrepair. We just wanna make sure those neighborhoods really inviting, viable so that the residents can really be proud of where they live,” Smith said.

Two experienced councilors, chosen by the people of Wichita Falls to represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council.

