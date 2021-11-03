Oregon children ages 5 through 11 expected to become eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines; Doses expected to be available this week
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 14-0 to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5- through 11-year-old children today. Once the approval process is complete, an estimated 330,000 children across Oregon will be eligible to receive the vaccine. This afternoon, Oregon...
