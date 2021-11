JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A judge will appoint an attorney to represent former Congresswoman Corrine Brown after determining she doesn't have the money to hire one. The decision came at the request of prosecutors when it became clear Brown has not yet hired an attorney despite a judge’s directive to do so by Wednesday's scheduled hearing. Brown is being retried on fraud, corruption and tax evasion charges after her original 2017 conviction was overturned on appeal earlier this year.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO