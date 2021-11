We had a cold front race thru this morning that gave us a brief shot of rain and gusty winds. Now we see the usual post-frontal scattered showers moving in behind the front and as has been the case lately, thunderstorms are possible in the unstable air, today and tonight. We do see a weak trough moving towards the coast that will further enhance the showers and thunderstorm threat this afternoon, especially in the coastal waters. The winds becoming gusty, especially in and around the shower activity, becoming westerly 10-15 gusting to 20 with the higher gusts possible with the heavy showers/thunderstorms that could also give us some small hail. The winds do ease later tonight as the activity also eases as weak high pressure moves into the area. Highs today near 53, lows tonight near 43.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO