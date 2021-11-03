CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Chase Wants To Make Another ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
The Many Saints of Newark was a huge flop at the box office. To date, it’s grossed just $11.6 million worldwide — bad numbers for any wide release, but for a prequel to one of the most beloved television series in history, absolutely disastrous. Despite the fact that Warner Bros. marketed...

