Two anti-vaccine mandate bills head to third reading in Senate

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, talk during the morning Senate special session on Tuesday at the state Capitol. The Senate met Tuesday morning to do a second reading of both House Bill 1001 and HB 1002. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The two House bills opposing President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate will move forward for third reading in the Senate, despite criticism from businesses and health care providers.

Although some differed in their opinion on the validity of the federal vaccine mandate, many said legislation from state lawmakers was not the answer. Concerns were especially prevalent regarding House Bill 1001, which prohibits businesses from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine and originally included pages of accommodations to make.

“My fear is the impact of this bill is going to be to create chaos,” Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, chief medical officer of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said in his testimony.

He was one of the nearly 40 people listed to speak in the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting Monday. Health care providers, business leaders and representatives from the tourism industry were among those who said they would be affected directly and negatively.

Wyoming Business Alliance President Cindy DeLancey represented hundreds of members during her testimony, and said she had not been asked by a single one to fight for approval by lawmakers.

“We’ve all been taught in kindergarten that two wrongs don’t make right,” DeLancey said. “And House Bill 1001 and House Bill 1002 do not make this situation right.”

Both pieces of legislation have changed in scope and intention since the Senate reconvened Monday to continue the special session, but revisions made during the second reading Tuesday may be the most significant yet.

HB 1001 was stripped of more than half of its content, and simplified to “no employer in the state of Wyoming shall require an employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of unemployment.” The only stipulation is that COVID-19 testing of employees will be provided in a form consistent with current public health guidelines, and no exemptions or waivers will be required.

The amendment also removed changes made Monday by the Senate Appropriations Committee before introduction to the floor, which stated the law would not go into effect until litigation proceedings were finalized by the governor’s office.

The amendment was brought forward by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, who said she wanted to return the legislation to its roots. The bill was amended many times on the House floor and in the Senate Appropriations Committee, creating room for businesses to make accommodations and not risk their federal funding.

Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, consistently stated throughout the amendment process Monday that without the federal funding, many businesses would be in serious trouble. His sentiments were shared by fellow senators, and protections were put in place for those who receive Medicare or Medicaid or were under federal contract were passed.

“We were trying to protect our citizens and protect our standing so we can have a say in the lawsuit,” Perkins said.

But with Hutchings’ amendment approved Tuesday, almost all of the changes were undone. And although this will benefit many employees seeking refuge from the vaccine mandate, it may jeopardize the businesses they work for.

If HB 1001 is passed by both chambers this week and signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, no employer in the state would be allowed to require COVID-19 vaccination for any employee. They would then be forced to choose between the repercussions of state law or federal law. Some fear this could endanger not only restaurants and shops, but larger community entities.

According to Wyoming Hospital Association Director Eric Boley, more than 85% of funding for nursing homes in the state comes from Medicaid and Medicare, on average. Hospitals also receive a large portion of their funding from the federal government, with around 62% coming from the two programs. In order to receive such funding, he has to verify the vaccination status of an entire hospital with the federal government.

“Our hospitals and nursing homes will cease to exist without the federal funding,” said Boley. “So, if it comes down to making a decision between state law and federal law, we really have no choice. We have to comply with federal law.”

The amendments made to both bills Monday were efforts to ensure employers did not have to make that choice. And despite the fact security for businesses was removed in the first bill, it remained in the second.

HB 1002, which also prohibits the enforcement of federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, would not go into effect until after the date of final disposition or resolution of litigation with the federal government. That change was made Monday in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The committee also made it so the legislation appropriates $10 million from the general fund to the Governor’s Office for the legal battle against the vaccine mandate, which is a large increase from the previous $250,000.

Senate Vice President Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, told his colleagues on the Senate floor that funding the litigation would be the way to remove the burden of the vaccine mandate from businesses, not adding more stipulations from the state government.

“We’re going to say to employers, ‘Our beef is not with you, it’s with the federal government,’” Hicks said.

There will be one more opportunity to amend both bills during the third reading, set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. If one or both bills are passed, they will go back to the House for review. If the House concurs, they go to the governor, but if it does not, a conference committee could be appointed to try to work out the differences between the two versions.

The special session, which was convened Oct. 26, is expected to end this week.