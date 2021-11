Start looking closer at the Southwestern Athletic Conference offenses that Southern faces. Most all run a spread or version of it while Southern is wedded to a more conventional running attack. It’s fine when the Jaguars get a lead, like against Mississippi Valley. But when Southern is behind, the offense comes apart because it has trouble throwing the ball. Ladarius Skelton struggles to not throw interceptions, but he is a weapon when he scrambles. Bubba McDaniel is fine as long as he has protection but can’t do much when it breaks down. That’s why Prairie View crowded the line of scrimmage on runs and passes. The Jaguars need a tweak or teams will continue to jam them up.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO