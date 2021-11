With the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS, you can put your notifications aside and review them all at a time of your own choosing. Dealing with notifications on your iPhone or iPad can be a challenge. You don't want to continually be interrupted by them but you don't want to miss an important one. With iOS/ iPadOS 15, Apple has enhanced your ability to manage and access your notifications. Thanks to a new option called Notification Summary, you can choose a specific time to view a summary of all notifications, while still allowing calls, messages and other time-sensitive notifications to reach you right away. Here's how it works.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO