West Palm Beach, FL

Naudia Kilpatrick: West Palm Beach teen found safe 2 weeks after disappearance

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 10 days ago
UPDATE: Officials said Naudia Kilpatrick was found safe 2 weeks after her disappearance.

EARLIER STORY:

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say has not been seen in two weeks.

Naudia Kilpatrick,16, was last seen on Oct. 21 in the 900 block of Abraham Avenue in West Palm Beach.

She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Naudia is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 126 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

A family member says Naudia may have dyed her hair black.

Family

Anyone who locates Naudia Kilpatrick is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 21-14723.

