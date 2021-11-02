Cross Quarter Gong Meditation @ The Center . Sound . Mind . Body

For more than 40 years, Mind and Body Exercises founder Jim Moltzan has not only been practicing martial arts, fitness, and wellness training, but he has also shared his passion with the community at every opportunity. Based on his foundations of good health – a strong mind, a healthy body,...
“Meditation is a simple practice; anyone can try. It can reduce stress, increase clarity and focus, and promote happiness,” said Ann Marie Wakula, a certified trainer and an over-40 mother of three. Wakula is the host of the Fitness Over 40 series, brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield...
We know that the last 20 months haven’t been a walk in the park for anyone. With concerns about everything from essential health to job situations to politics, our minds are buzzy and distracted like never before. Fortunately, there are techniques to help quiet the mind and lead to a place of restoration. Jewish Family Services is excited to teach locals exercises to reduce stress and increase mindfulness.
Looking for a new exercise to tone and strengthen your core? To improve your posture and flexibility? A low-impact exercise you can do at home or in a class? Something to lessen back and neck pain after long hours at the computer?. Have you considered Pilates? There are several Pilates...
Since his introduction to the gym scene over ten years ago, Daniel Coughlin has dedicated himself to improving his physical health – and he’s encouraging others to do so too, through his latest project: Hardline Hardware, a bodybuilding-themed zine. “How can I set my body up to be able to...
Boy do I love the holidays! The opportunity to spend precious time with family and friends, creating memories that last forever. For some it allows time to relax, connect, meditate, read and maybe even get in an early afternoon nap. There is so much to be grateful for. This is...
(BPT) - Face it, there hasn’t been a lot to be thankful for the last year and a half. If gratitude is a muscle, many of us are finding ours a little atrophied. But you know what’s great about weak muscles? With a little work, you can not only get them back in shape, you can make them stronger than they were before.
Join us for A Little Song, A Little Dance 2021! Let’s raise the roof and some funds!. In support of programs like the Frederick HIV Coalition, The Frederick Center is taking action to reduce HIV infection rates through education, free HIV testing, free distribution of home HIV test kits, fighting stigma about HIV, and providing services to people with HIV.
Come join us for a fun evening as we create one of these fun bottle cap signs. Tickets are $40 and include bottle caps, wood pallet, stencils, paints, plus a little something delicious and cold to sip on. Open to all ages. Get your tickets today: havefunwithart.net.
