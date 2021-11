The Town of New Hartford Board has passed the 2022 fiscal year budget and with it comes an increase in salaries for some elected officials. Originally, the proposed raises were a lot higher. In the original draft of the new budget, the Town Supervisor would be getting a raise from an annual salary of $25,000 to $50,000. The four Town Council members would be seeing an increase from $6,540 per year to $20,000 per year. Well, the original plan caused some push back and the board had to table the vote. Now with a significant update to the budget, specifically the salary increases, it has passed and those officials will get an increase in compensation.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO