Health

Rare human case of rabies under investigation

Colorado County Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Medina County child is being treated for rabies in a Texas...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is investigating a case of rabies after a child was bitten by a bat in Medina County. The child is currently receiving care in a hospital, according to a press release by DSHS. The last human case of rabies in a Texas […]
Columbus East Central District Health Department has been notified of a positive laboratory result confirming rabies from a domestic dog in Columbus, NE. The rabies infection resulted in human exposure. This is an ongoing investigation. ECDHD recommends that residents keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccination to...
A Medina County child is being treated for rabies in a Texas hospital, the Department of State Health Services reported last week. It is the first case of rabies in a human reported in the state since 2009. The child was bitten by a bat, according to DSHS. Public health...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health officials are reporting the first human death due to rabies in the state since 1978. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health in a news release Thursday say the west-central man from Boise County died in October after a bat became entangled in his clothing in August. Officials say the man didn’t think he had been bitten or scratched. Officials say he became ill in October and died in a Boise hospital. The bat exposure didn’t surface until after an investigation into his illness. Officials didn’t release the man’s name or age.
BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho health officials on Thursday confirmed the state’s first fatal case of rabies in a person since 1978. The man, who has not been identified publicly, reported that a bat flew near him on his Boise County property in late August and became entangled in his clothing, but he did not think that he had been bitten or scratched, the Coeur D’Alene Press reported.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health are reporting the first human case of rabies and subsequent death reported in Idaho since 1978. The rabies case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In late August, a Boise County man encountered a...
It’s awful for a child to develop rabies after being bitten by a bat. But it happened so with a young resident of Medina County (Ohio, US), and the health officials of Texas initiated an investigation, as abc13.com reveals for us. The child in question is currently being treated in...
The mystery behind a teenager’s disappearance nearly four decades ago after a party may finally be cracked thanks to sonar. Pieces of a 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger that belonged to Judy Chartier, a 17-year-old who went missing from a Billerica party in June 1982, have been found in the Concord River in Billerica, along with “a variety of human remains” and a purse that contained a work ID that belonged to the teen.
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
