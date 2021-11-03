TheGoodStuff: Holidays

Who is ready to get back to tradition? Its that time of year when Clinton Main Street begins planning our Christmas celebrations and this year’s theme is Shining Brighter Together! They will kick things off with Merry Main Street on November 13th! This is their annual shopping event where you can score all the best deals and support your local businesses just in time for Christmas! Starting in December Santa will be making his way around the Square! He will be back in the shops this year, and there will be lots of opportunities to see him! Keep your eyes peeled for the Santa Schedule coming out soon. They will also be bringing back late-night Thursdays! Can’t make it to the stores usually? This is your chance! Your favorite stores will be open until 7 pm on December 2nd, 9th, and 16th. The 2021 Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony will be on Friday November 26th this year. The parade starts at 6:00pm followed by the big switch flip and lighting of the Square and Magic Tree! Santa will be available after the parade. They strongly encourage anyone interested in participating in the parade or any of their holiday events to e-mail them at mainstreet@clintonmo.com or give them a call at 660-885-2121.

FESTIVAL ・ 10 DAYS AGO