TheGoodStuff: Holidays

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a festive time of the year! Huge crowds of kids and parents just enjoyed Neewollah and all the Halloween festivities Downtown so now it’s on to November. Of course Thanksgiving is a special time for all of us to count our blessings, but before turkey day comes the opening of...

www.chickashanews.com

CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Wonderful Way To Be A Blessing’: First Fruits Farm Looking For Volunteers This Holiday Season

FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year. The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago. “We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein. Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks. “You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
FREELAND, MD
KDVR.com

Zulily Holiday

It is never too early to start your holiday shopping. Lifestyle expert and mother of two, Kathy Buccio shares the top toys for the holidays. For more information go to Zulily.com.
SHOPPING
mykdkd.com

Downtown Holidays

Who is ready to get back to tradition? Its that time of year when Clinton Main Street begins planning our Christmas celebrations and this year’s theme is Shining Brighter Together! They will kick things off with Merry Main Street on November 13th! This is their annual shopping event where you can score all the best deals and support your local businesses just in time for Christmas! Starting in December Santa will be making his way around the Square! He will be back in the shops this year, and there will be lots of opportunities to see him! Keep your eyes peeled for the Santa Schedule coming out soon. They will also be bringing back late-night Thursdays! Can’t make it to the stores usually? This is your chance! Your favorite stores will be open until 7 pm on December 2nd, 9th, and 16th. The 2021 Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony will be on Friday November 26th this year. The parade starts at 6:00pm followed by the big switch flip and lighting of the Square and Magic Tree! Santa will be available after the parade. They strongly encourage anyone interested in participating in the parade or any of their holiday events to e-mail them at mainstreet@clintonmo.com or give them a call at 660-885-2121.
FESTIVAL
yoursun.com

Holiday events

Edison and Ford Winter Estates 46th annual Holiday Nights. Edison and Ford Winter Estates will kick off the 46th annual Holiday Nights celebration with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Guests can participate in the countdown with Dave Elias from NBC-2 when the historic Mysore Fig on the Ford property will be lit with thousands of animated lights choreographed to holiday music. Female vocalists, The American Sirens, will perform shortly after the tree lighting. This year's theme is "Holidays Under the Stars" and will incorporate elements of nature and the outdoors. "Holiday Nights" will be open through Jan. 2. Thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations and one unique holiday experience await you nightly from 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy exciting new lighting displays, visits with Santa, carolers and musicians, refreshments, family science shows, and more on select evenings. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. To purchase tickets or view the nightly schedule, visit the website at www.edisonford.org.
FESTIVAL
Commonwealth Journal

Preparing for the holidays

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just days ahead, November 25? Are you entertaining at your house this year? There is nothing like being at home for the holiday with all your family and friends. As the hostess, make sure you are not stressed out for the Thanksgiving holidays. By following some of these helpful tips you can be more relaxed. If your home is where everyone gathers for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or other holiday meals, use some of the tips below to make a game plan and eliminate some of the stress.
RECIPES
toledoparent.com

Holiday Happenings

‘Tis the season for holiday festivities! Add in as many of these fun events as you can for the most wonderful time of the year. Here’s a roundup for your family, whether you are in the mood for theater, concerts, or light displays. We’ve got a range of activities for everyone!
TOLEDO, OH
thelaurelmagazine.com

Handmade Holiday

The Hard Candy Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, set for November 26-27, is an occasion to get your heart and home ready for the joyful Christmas Season. The 34th annual Hard Candy Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is coming the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 26-27, to Western Carolina University’s Ramsey Center. Hours are 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. each day.
CELEBRATIONS
KDVR.com

Extensions for the Holidays

Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, from Ergun Tercan European Salon shows us the amazing transformations happening in his hair salon. He also shows us how he is keeping his salon safe and clean as clients come back for services. He also has early morning and late appointments available for people who need more intense social distancing. Pre-pay $99 and get $250 worth of extensions, or pre-pay $199 and get $500 worth of extensions! Call now to book your appointment to look and feel better. He has all the latest trends. Call 303.433.5544 to book your appointment or go to ETDenver.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fargounderground.com

Holiday Nights

The Red River Zoo and Cass County Electric Cooperative are excited to announce that Holiday Nights returns this November & December!. Holiday Nights at the Red River Zoo will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 26th & 27th, December 3rd & 4th, December 10th & 11th, and December 17th & 18th.
TRAVEL
Liberal First

Holiday rumors

I have been studying up on frightening holiday rumors and found some surprises. There is apparently no evidence that any child has ever been poisoned by a Halloween treat. This is according to the New York Times, which investigated it. There was one case of a dentist in California who handed out laxative pills as Halloween candy. That was certainly a terrible thing to do, but not life threatening. There was a single case of a razor blade found in Halloween candy, but it was later discovered to have been put there by the mother who reported it.
FESTIVAL
whatzup.com

Holiday Calendar

After delays, it’s the most wonderful time of year again. Last year at this time, COVID-19 behaved like Scrooge before the ghosts had visited him. This year,...
LIFESTYLE
Hampshire Review

Holiday exchange

As we enter the holiday season, I have an offer for you kids that want to be adults. Let’s switch roles. Holidays slowly change as you weave through life, as the sense of charm begins to wear off as you age. By the time you hit your late teens, the magic of holidays has dissipated into a more realistic perception of tradition.
CELEBRATIONS
Mirror

Holiday spirit

William Diehl of Hollidaysburg walks along Wayne Street on Wednesday morning. An Army veteran, Diehl said he decorates his 4-wheel rollator depending on the holiday. He also walks daily, up and down the hills around town, Diehl said.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
myneworleans.com

Holiday Cheer With Holiday Shopping Around The City

One of the most enjoyable ways to get into the holiday spirit is to attend a special shopping event. There’s nothing more heartwarming than the reappearance of holiday garland, twinkling ornaments and the smell of cinnamon and pine welcoming you into a local shop. To heighten the merriment even further, plenty of locales offer champagne, Christmas cookies and even gifts with your purchase. Shopping is a pastime that should be experienced with all five senses. That’s why it feels SO special to – once again – see, smell, taste, hear and touch the magic of the holiday season. On that note, I’ve compiled a list of upcoming shopping events throughout the city that will have you humming Christmas carols well before Thanksgiving dinner. Now go eat, drink, shop and be merry!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Columbia Star

Train for the holidays

By Phyllis Beasley, CPDT-KA Owner/Lead Trainer, Praise Dog Training LLC www.PraiseYourDogTraining.com. Big family holidays are almost here. In addition to meal planning, present buying, and decorating, think about preparing your dog for these exciting times by refreshing him on his training or starting now to train skills that will be useful during holidays.
PETS
wsmag.net

Holiday Entertaining

The holidays are upon us, and that means parties and gatherings of all kinds. Whether that’s your own Christmas dinner, a company party or a client-appreciation event, we’ve broken it down so you know how to make your party stand out among the rest. Ready?. When throwing a holiday party...
RECIPES
Woodlands Online& LLC

Holiday Market

Don't miss out on our Holiday Market this weekend!. Join us as we host some of the best vendors from The Woodlands! This is the perfect time to get some of your holiday shopping done, as you shop small this holiday season. We can't wait to see you!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theodysseyonline.com

Comparing Holidays To Determine The Ultimate Candy Holiday

People hear the word "candy" and immediately think of Halloween. It's understandable; Halloween is centered around candy and is practically synonymous with the word. Though this is true, many other holidays have delicious candies that rival even Halloween: Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter are all also worthy of such a title as the ultimate candy holiday.
FESTIVAL

