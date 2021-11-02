Volleycats to host 2A regional

Region 1-2A Time: 2 p.m. Oct. 26 (diving), 2 p.m. Oct. 27 (swim finals) Outlook: While there's the addition of Panhandle power and some quality swimmers from elsewhere in North Florida, there's every reason to expect more strong performances from Bishop Kenny and Stanton, who battled for the District 2-2A title last week. Both are especially strong in relays. Stanton's Gwyneth Sturm is a second seed in the girls 200-yard freestyle, Mehdi Elaoufir is the clear favorite in the boys 200 individual medley and 500 free and Rylie Darkatsh is the top-seeded girls diver. For Bishop Kenny, Rachel Howard enters at No. 1 in the girls 200 IM, Evan Larson is ranked second in the boys 100 backstroke, Noah Straley is a boys 50 free contender and Maria Candelora places behind only Fernandina Beach's Neriah Giedrys in the girls 100 breaststroke. Paxon is solid in the sprints, with Brinkley Watson in the girls 100 free and Cameron Watson in the boys 100 free. Also watch for four-time Gateway boys diving champion Elisha Dees, favored again in regionals for White, plus newcomer Tocoi Creek's combination of Alexander Kim and Brianna O'Neill. O'Neill's girls 100 free victory last week made her the Toros' first district champion in any sport.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO