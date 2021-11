Behind Garrett Shrader’s five touchdowns, Syracuse rallied for their first road ACC win in two seasons, downing Virginia Tech, 41-36. Here are some quick hits from the game. Sean Tucker had 112 yards on the ground and is now up to 1,060 the season, which puts him just outside the top ten in a single season in SU history with four games remaining. Tucker also has ten touchdowns on the season, which trails Garrett Shrader, who has a dozen scores, putting the latter in a tie for eighth on the single-season list.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO