Nimbus Hatchery Features New Fish Ladder For Fall-Run Chinook Salmon

Like so many expectant fathers waiting on the birth of a child, local fly fishers are waiting for the Fall Salmon and Trout runs up the rivers. I have been haunting the tributaries that flow into Lake Winnipesaukee looking for any signs of movement. One of the days that I was fishing one of those tributaries I had no less than ten guys ask me if I had seen anything. “Not yet, but any day soon,” I replied.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO