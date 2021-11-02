Nimbus Hatchery Features New Fish Ladder For Fall-Run Chinook Salmon
4 days ago
GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — California’s suffering salmon is getting some help to survive: a man-made boost a decade in the making and a much-needed assist from Mother Nature. A new fish ladder and flume fishway are now operating at the Nimbus Hatchery in Sacramento County. Part of the American...
More than 300 giant rainbow trout were donated by Clear Springs Foods and stocked in two ponds in the Salmon area to give local anglers an extra thrill. The fish, averaging about 4 pounds each, were stocked by Idaho Fish and Game employees from the Mackay Fish Hatchery in the Hayden Pond and Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon. About 160 fish were stocked in each pond.
Some fishing adventures are not for the faint of heart. And a trek into the Salmon River wilderness in search of big, anadromous salmon and steelhead certainly ranks high for degree of difficulty. But when it comes to fishing, I’m always up for a challenge. On this particular trip, I...
The last couple of falls have been Chad Koel's favorite time to go fishing. "The fish are extremely aggressive, they are feeding extraordinarily hard for the winter and to be quite honest, its the easiest time to catch a lot of big fish," the Northland Outdoors video host says. It's...
Note: You’re going to hear two different pronunciations for the same word. “Coquille” [pronounced “koh-KWEL”] is the official name of the Native American tribe, while “Coquille” [pronounced “koh-KEEL”] is the name for the neighboring town and river. You can learn why there’s a difference here. Now on to the story:...
Nash Farm Park will soon add fishing and archery training as part of an extensive District II park improvement plan designed by Commissioner Dee Clemmons. Chrystal York and Adrian Harmon, co-founders of The Bridge Solution Agriculture, Athletics and Education (AAE), worked with Commissioner Clemmons, Henry County Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to develop a community engagement program centered on the lake at Nash Farm Park.
Experts at Fish and Wildlife are taking new measures to make up for the effects of the drought. Behind gates, across from the American river from Fair Oaks, millions of fish are in various stages of development.
TOPEKA, Ill. (WMBD)– Jake Wolf Memorial Fish Hatchery Assistant Manager Diane Shasteen is collecting Fatmucket Mussels from their Summer home in the hatchery’s solar pond. It’s her project that started back in 2017. The facility has worked with multiple different species found around the Midwest. Monday’s collection group is from right here in Central Illinois.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with its Georgia counterpart, will continue to receive federal financial support for its fish hatchery program. The states’ federal partners are the TVA and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. Tennessee’s fish hatcheries are located at Dale Hollow and in Erin. Over the years...
Like so many expectant fathers waiting on the birth of a child, local fly fishers are waiting for the Fall Salmon and Trout runs up the rivers. I have been haunting the tributaries that flow into Lake Winnipesaukee looking for any signs of movement. One of the days that I was fishing one of those tributaries I had no less than ten guys ask me if I had seen anything. “Not yet, but any day soon,” I replied.
BOISE, Idaho — With warming waters, droughts and dams, the plight Pacific salmon face in the Northwest is leading to shrinking populations. That prompted one outdoor journalist to tell the tale of the chinook salmon. In 2016, Kriss Millgate saw her first salmon in Idaho's Yankee Fork, a tributary of...
Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Trinity River, anglers will soon meet the quotas for both the Upper Trinity River and Lower Trinity River. The Upper Trinity River quota was projected to be met as of 11:59...
Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River began to progress upstream during the past week. The highest amount of angler effort continued to be located downstream of North Fork in location codes 14 and 15, but angler effort upstream of North Fork increased considerably as more drift boats were observed in the area.
The warm October has slowed the fall salmon run a bit, but the fact that there is any salmon run at all in the rivers that flow from the Adirondacks into Lake Champlain is a point of some celebration. The dams that powered industry, the resulting pollution from this industry and overfishing destroyed the Atlantic salmon fishery in Lake Champlain prior to the Civil War.
INDIANA – Late fall is here, and the fish are still biting according to the Department of Natural Resource biologist. Fish are especially active in the afternoon and early evening this time of year as they eat aggressively to prepare for winter. Look for baitfish (like minnows and shad) being...
Fishing reports for waters in southwest Washington, including the Columbia River and tributaries as reported to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for Nov. 3. Always check the WDFW website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing for the latest fishing rules and regulations as seasons can change or close quickly if necessary. Columbia...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries this week amended one of its fishery management plans to now bar commercial salmon fishermen from operating in the federal waters of Cook Inlet, the main body of water located just west of the Kenai Peninsula in the Southcentral part of the state.
Opponents of a proposed Atlantic salmon farm in Frenchman Bay predict fish waste from the aquaculture facility would hurt the environment, and last week sent the state oceanographic studies they say back up the claim. Frenchman Bay United, a coalition opposed to a proposal by Norway-based American Aquafarms to build...
Edward Darlington, a native of Charles City County, has retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after a 59-year career at the Harrison Lake National Fish Hatchery. Darlington began his career on June 1, 1962 and has made significant contributions to the service’s fish and conservation program and to the National Fish Hatchery. He began as a fish hatcheryman helper before promoted to a fish hatcheryman. In the 1970s, he became a maintenance mechanic and eventually a heavy equipment instructor in 1985. In addition, Darlington cared for more than 400 acres of land at the Harrison Lake National Fish Hatchery. He also launched a successful volunteer program for the hatchery, resulting in nearly 3,500 hours of volunteer labor during a five-year period.
The only real constant to consider for coastal weather this month is it’s changing. November is the epitome of a “transition month” for inshore angling. The second to the last month of the year is fully a fall month on the calendar. However, in reality – and weather patterns – it often starts as autumn and ends as winter. Other times, it still feels as if it’s almost summer before becoming firmly fall.
