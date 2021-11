In the midst of the storm, it is difficult to take our eyes off the storm and see Jesus, but keep your focus on the Lord during the various storms of lifeIsaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." In the midst of the storm, it is difficult to take our eyes off the storm and see Jesus. Yet in spite of the storm; the howling wind, debris blowing here and there,...

