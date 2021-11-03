CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

VETERANS DAY HAPPENINGS

Colorado County Citizen
 4 days ago

Veterans Day ceremony in Praha Nov. 7The Praha Veterans Club will...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fayetteville Observer

What's Happening? Veterans Day Parade and other things to do in Fayetteville this weekend

There are plenty of fun events happening in the Fayetteville area this weekend, from fall festivals to the annual Fayetteville Veterans Day Parade. On Friday and Saturday, Gilbert Theater will host Fayettevaudeville featuring the band Reckless Abandon. The event will start at 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Theater, located at 116 Green St. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, military and first responders and $10 at the group rate of 10 or more. Seating is limited, there will be social distancing between parties and masks are required. Tickets can be purchased on the theater's website.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBKR

Owensboro, Daviess County Veterans Day Parade Happens Saturday in Kentucky

Salute military veterans at one of the longest-running Veterans Day Parades in the nation on Saturday afternoon. It's a chance to honor those who've served our great country. Whenever anyone asks me what some of my passions are, I always add veterans to the list. I just don't think that our country does enough to care for our veterans. Whether it's medical care, homelessness, therapy, or just a simple thank you, we still have a long way to go. We should always be honoring America's veterans and military personnel and this parade is just a small way to do so.
KENTUCKY STATE
townofsunnyvale.org

Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony

Are you a Veteran or is someone you know a Veteran?. The Town of Sunnyvale invites all Sunnyvale residents who are Veterans to join us for the annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 - 6 p.m. It will be held on the front lawn of Town Hall.
SUNNYVALE, TX
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Commemorates Veterans Day

The Pasadena Veterans Day Committee will kick-off this year’s Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 am in front of Pasadena City Hall. This year’s event will feature Brigadier General David G. Smith, Special Assistant to the Commanding General, California State Guard (CSG), California Military Department, where he supports Title 32 actions for the readiness, effectiveness, and integration of the CSG with the California Army and Air National Guard. Additionally, he is the Director of the multi-billion-dollar Air Force Production and Flight Test Facility, Plant 42. CSG Chaplain Major Brenda Threatt will provide the Invocation and the Benediction.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Eras#7the Praha Veterans Club
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: 'Thank you' to our veterans

Kelly Fitzpatrick: 'Please consider joining me and ODVA for our Oregon Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony.'And just like that, the calendar, once again, turns to Veterans Day. For me, like many of my fellow veterans, Oregonians and Americans, it is a time to reflect and take stock. One year ago, we "gathered" for a Veterans Day unlike any before it, in a virtual environment that gave us some flexibilities that we never had before, but we had to forego the warmth of being with other people. Now, as we cautiously return to an environment more closely resembling normalcy, it's appropriate to...
POLITICS
SignalsAZ

Veterans Day Closures for Cottonwood

With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11th in observance of Veteran’s Day. Cottonwood Area Transit...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Colorado County Citizen

Live Oaks Dead Folks tour Saturday

The 18th Annual Live Oaks and Dead Folks Cemetery Tour will take place at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Columbus Saturday, Nov. 6 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the Nesbitt Memorial Library and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and cost $10 each. The number of tickets are ...
COLUMBUS, TX
News Channel 3-12

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Cheerleaders from San Marcos and Santa Barbara High Schools cheered on hundreds of people taking part in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Alzheimer's Association organized the event. Gerd Jordano said, "We have 540 registered walkers this year which is so impressive and we also raised over The post Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tehechapi News

Veterans Day events planned

Veterans Day will be celebrated in Tehachapi with a traditional ceremony and other events beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Philip Marx Central Park, Mojave and E streets, in downtown Tehachapi. Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, the event will include live reenactments, a display...
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS Miami

2021 Veterans Day Discounts & Deals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On November 11, as we celebrate Veterans Day, we thank those brave men and women who have served in the US military. To make the day extra special for veterans, we have compiled a list of South Florida restaurants and stores offering discounts for those who proudly served our nation. The following area eateries and shops will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel ways to save on their special day: Restaurants: Applebee’s – Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal when dining in from a limited special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11,...
RETAIL
hellowoodlands.com

Local Veterans Day Events

In observance of Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, these local events will honor and pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country in the United States Armed Forces. The Woodlands Veterans Day Tribute – The ceremony will feature a presentation of colors, musical performances, remarks...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy