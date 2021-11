After a tight game with the Leafs on Saturday where they couldn’t quite finish the comeback, the Wings head to Montreal for a showdown tonight with Montreal. The Wings have had a couple of days rest after not playing since Saturday, a welcome break after back to back games against two of the league’s more talented teams. Detroit’s rookies continue to ride high with Seider and Raymond still producing at a heavy pace. But a third amigo has joined the group in the form of Joe Veleno who landed with a bang on Saturday when he made his NHL season debut. Veleno posted a goal and an assist to try to send a clear message that he doesn’t want to head back to Grand Rapids anytime soon. He’ll have the chance to make a further impression tonight as Tyler Bertuzzi will remain out of the lineup with his ban from playing in Canada this season.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO