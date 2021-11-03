CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Accrued a Whopping TWENTY Fines for Violating House Mask Rules — Totaling $48,000

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen reports in the past few months about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) being fined for violating the House mask mandate. We reported on three additional fines just yesterday and the one before that was… just last week. We now have a clearer picture of...

www.mediaite.com

