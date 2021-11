COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio House Republicans unveiled a proposed map of Ohio congressional districts Wednesday morning that splits Cuyahoga County three ways. Rep. Scott Oelslager, a North Canton Republican who is sponsoring the plan in the Ohio House, House Bill 479, described the political breakdown of the 15 congressional seats: eight would lean Republican, five would be competitive or toss up and two would lean Democratic.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO