When many families cancelled their large Thanksgivings in 2020, they also cancelled their large turkeys. Old Glory Farm, a turkey farm in Elkhorn, saw an increase in the demand for smaller turkeys last year, as families gathered in smaller groups — but fewer turkeys overall. Still, owners Kyle and Deanna Scott made their 2021 processing appointment with Twin Cities Packing of Clinton a year in advance. It's one of the few processing plants for independent farmers in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO