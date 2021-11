TAMPA, Fla. — The first of five Tampa Bay-area food pantries supported by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is open now to serve hundreds of families. Broward Elementary School will offer perishable and non-perishable food options to children and about 300 families, the team said in a news release. The pantry, including the four to come, is made in partnership with the Bucs and The Mosaic Company in collaboration with Feeding Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO