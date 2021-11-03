CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Great Outdoors Sequel Reportedly in the Works With Dan Aykroyd

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Outdoors may not have made a ton of money when it was released back in 1988, and critics weren't exactly kind to the vacation comedy, but the powerhouse duo of lead actors has turned the film into a beloved cult classic as the years have gone one. Dan Aykroyd...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
arcamax.com

Dan Aykroyd urges comedians not to turn to 'divisive' jokes

Dan Aykroyd believes comedians don't need to resort to "divisive cards to get a laugh". The 69-year-old actor insists comedians needn't turn to offensive jokes in order to achieve fame and success. Speaking about so-called cancel culture, Dan explained: "There is enough range in humor where you don't have to...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Dan Aykroyd Picks the No. 1 Film of His Career, and Surprisingly, It's Not Ghostbusters!

Before he was the comic genius who came up with Ghostbusters, the Coneheads and so much more, Dan Aykroyd was just a kid in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, born to a political policy adviser and a secretary. He was lucky to be a Canadian, he says, because he had access to everything from the BBC radio to American TV. “I had a great understanding of all kinds of comedy and verve,” he says, rattling off influences such as the British Monty Python troupe as well as Phil Silvers, Jerry Lewis, Danny Thomas and Lucille Ball. He also became enamored with the rat-a-tat patter of the Yiddish-speaking Lower East Side comedians. His dad, Samuel, noticed his love of imitating announcers and made him a microphone by cutting off the top of a hockey stick and attaching black tape as a knob and fastening a port at the bottom.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Blues Brothers Docuseries to Celebrate Dan Aykroyd & John Belushi's Musical Duo

A new docuseries about The Blues Brothers is in development. Per THR, Dan Aykroyd is partnering up with the late John Belushi's widow, Judith Belushi Pisano, as well as her son Lucas Pisano, to help develop the series about the iconic characters portrayed by Aykroyd and Belushi. Utopia Originals will produce alongside ALG Brands.
MUSIC
MovieWeb

Dan Aykroyd Says Offensive Comedy Should Be 'Rightly Canceled'

In a new interview, veteran comedian and actor Dan Aykroyd addressed how one of the biggest hot-button issues of today is the subject of "cancel culture" and its affect on modern comedy. This has been made more apparent than ever over the past several weeks following the release of Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special, The Closer, which continues to generate controversy due to its inclusion of offensive jokes. The divisive topic has some arguing that comedians need to be given creative freedom while others say that there's no place for "hurtful" jokes in today's society.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Aykroyd Supports Hurtful Comedy Getting the Cancel-Culture Ax

Dan Aykroyd is back in action reprising one of his most iconic characters, Ray Stantz, for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which Sony is set to release Nov. 19. And while he’s thrilled to be involved in the new baton-passing franchise chapter — directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman, who helmed the first two Ghostbusters and is Jason’s father — the 69-year-old icon also has plenty of thoughts about the state of comedy; the new Saturday Night Live cast; his friend, the late John Candy; and his most notorious bomb, 1991’s Nothing But Trouble, among other topics. What is your impression of...
MOVIES
Gazette

Dan Aykroyd weighs in on cancel culture, admits jokes can go too far

Dan Aykroyd gave his thoughts on the state of comedy and the idea of cancel culture. The 69-year-old actor and comedian, who brought life to iconic characters in Ghostbusters and The Blues Brothers, said a person has so much room to work in comedy that they don't have to be offensive to get laughs in an interview Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
John Candy
MovieWeb

Dan Aykroyd Says It Was 'Full Joy' to Return as Ray in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters series star Dan Aykroyd opened up about how it felt to return to the role of Ray Stantz in the new sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Set to debut in theaters this month, Ghostbusters: Afterlife serves as a legacy sequel to the original two movies directed by Ivan Reitman. Ivan's son Jason Reitman directs the new movie with a screenplay co-written with Gil Kenan.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The 30 Best Time Travel Movies of All Time

Movies love to time travel. “Time is a flat circle,” said Rust Cohle, talking about the fourth dimension—or something. But in the case of popular media, the weird koan holds true: No matter how society progresses, or to what extent our technology matures, human beings are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Over and over and over again.
TRAVEL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Sequel Coming in 2023, Spinoff TV Series in the Works

Paramount Pictures will release the film in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023. Unlike the first movie, which debuted on Paramount Plus on the same day as its theatrical release as a concession to the pandemic, the upcoming animated adventure will play exclusively in theaters. More from Variety. ViacomCBS Signs Nickelodeon...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Outdoors#Ponzi
The Week

Kristen Stewart says only 5 of her movies are 'really good'

If you're looking to check out some really good Kristen Stewart movies, you only have a handful of options — according to Stewart herself. The Twilight star in an interview with the Sunday Times said she believes she's only made "five really good films," out of the "45 or 50 films" she's been in throughout her career. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work,'" she explained, per Page Six.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Captain Marvel Sequel Will Reportedly Feature Gender-Swapped Villain

The Marvels' villain may have been revealed. In case you haven't heard yet, the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel will see the big screen debuts of Monica Rambeau (Spectrum) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) who will be teaming up with the "original" Avenger Carol Danvers. As it stands, we still know very little about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project's plot but given the fact that it will feature three heroes, it would be a safe bet to expect the emergence of more than one villain.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy