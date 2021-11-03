CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Some households are eligible for $900 in child tax credits this month, is yours one of them?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbNXt_0ckmgH4200

Some families signed up for the child tax credits late, and they may get $900 this month to make up for it.

They’ll also receive $900 for the December payment.

Those who will be getting these amounts are non-filers that used the IRS tool before it closed on Oct. 15.

Instead of getting the payments spread out over 6 months like those who did in the beginning, they’ll get them spread out over 2 months.

Any households with a low income may use the GetCTC.org tool to sign up if they have not filed taxes in 2019 or 2020.

The tool closes Nov. 15 and if you claim before that, you’ll get the whole $1,800 in one payment in December on the 15th.

If families did not claim early or take the advanced payments, they will get the full refund in April which is with $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6-17.

The total amount will vary by income.

Married couples with income under $150,000 and families with a single parent with income under $112,500 are eligible for the larger child tax credit. Anyone else with income under $75,000 is also eligible.

Higher income families may qualify for at least $2,000 per child. They then get $116 per month.

Families with income over $400,000 for married couples or $200,000 for single parents may not qualify at all.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Looking to get caught up on elections from around the Finger Lakes? We have full-results below. Those will be updated ... MORE

Nearly 300 workers at Garlock in Palmyra have gone on strike. The walkout was caused by a contract dispute between ...

Comments / 24

Related
seiu73.org

Claim the Child Tax Credit by November 15

The American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit to provide working families with advance monthly payments of $250 – $300 per child. Most families who have filed their 2019 and 2020 taxes already receive this credit. If you haven’t filed your taxes or need to report changes in income or household to the IRS, the deadline is November 15.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Child Tax Credit#Getctc Org#Garlock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
iPad
Anchorage Daily News

Navigating the need for the Child Tax Credit and family security

When Maria’s old Honda broke down, it didn’t just impede her freedom to get places. It ended her source of income as a DoorDash driver, a job that helped pay for groceries, school supplies and medical bills. Fortunately, the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which was expanded by Congress in the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
arizonadailyindependent.com

IRS To Correct Taxation Of 430,000 Americans With Additional Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent approximately 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation excluded from income for tax year 2020. The IRS corrected unemployment compensation overpayments will help most of the affected taxpayers avoid filing an amended tax return. So far,...
INCOME TAX
Daily Local News

Shusterman introduces child and dependent care tax credit

PAOLI — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-157th, of Schuylkill, is introducing legislation that would help families returning to work after the pandemic maintain their childcare. A member of the Pa. Workforce Development Board, Shusterman said the legislation would offer a Pennsylvania Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to help Pennsylvanians...
PAOLI, PA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy