Some households are eligible for $900 in child tax credits this month, is yours one of them?

Some families signed up for the child tax credits late, and they may get $900 this month to make up for it.

They’ll also receive $900 for the December payment.

Those who will be getting these amounts are non-filers that used the IRS tool before it closed on Oct. 15.

Instead of getting the payments spread out over 6 months like those who did in the beginning, they’ll get them spread out over 2 months.

Any households with a low income may use the GetCTC.org tool to sign up if they have not filed taxes in 2019 or 2020.

The tool closes Nov. 15 and if you claim before that, you’ll get the whole $1,800 in one payment in December on the 15th.

If families did not claim early or take the advanced payments, they will get the full refund in April which is with $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6-17.

The total amount will vary by income.

Married couples with income under $150,000 and families with a single parent with income under $112,500 are eligible for the larger child tax credit. Anyone else with income under $75,000 is also eligible.

Higher income families may qualify for at least $2,000 per child. They then get $116 per month.

Families with income over $400,000 for married couples or $200,000 for single parents may not qualify at all.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Looking to get caught up on elections from around the Finger Lakes? We have full-results below. Those will be updated ... MORE

Nearly 300 workers at Garlock in Palmyra have gone on strike. The walkout was caused by a contract dispute between ...