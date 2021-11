It should go without saying but we're about to spoil a post-credit scene from Marvel's Eternals. Read ahead at your own risk! Though one surprise appearance in the first post-credit scene for Marvel Studios' latest release was already ruined a few weeks ago by some party-poopers, there was still one more surprise to be had in that special sequence. As we laid out earlier, Eternals' first big surprise features the arrival of Harry Styles in the MCU as the hero Starfox, but he's not alone. Accompanying him is his sidekick, Pip the Troll, voiced by none other than comedian Patton Oswalt.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO