Braves slugger Jorge Soler got Atlanta on the board with a monster home run over the train tracks in Houston that went for miles. Through the first two innings of Game 6 of the World Series, both the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros were trying to put something on the board. They were getting runners on base but they weren’t converting. Then Jorge Soler sauntered up to the plate.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO