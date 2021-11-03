CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rivals make way toward capital

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States said security has “deteriorated significantly,” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The emergency declaration...

