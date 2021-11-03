Long Beach Jewish Film Festival to premiere in person, followed by free live streaming this week

In celebration of the best in Jewish films from around the world, local Jewish organizations will kick off a premiere in East Long Beach as part of the 18th annual Long Beach Jewish Film Festival on Wednesday night.

The first film, which will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Alpert Jewish Community Center of Long Beach at 3801 East Willow Street, is “Mrs. G,” a 2019 documentary about a Holocaust survivor who grew a fortune in the fashion industry. The survivor, Lea Gottlieb, grew a small factory in Israel in 1956 to design swimwear and beach outfits, which later became a swimwear giant, Gottex, a leading exporter in the U.S. valued at $60 million in 1991, according to a release about the event.

The film screening will be followed by guest speaker Wendy Manasse, a fashion designer and philanthropist who is “deeply connected” with the Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach College fashion departments, according to AJCC.

While organizers encouraged patrons to buy tickets by Oct. 30, if capacity is still not met, you can still buy one. Tickets cost $18 per person or $15 for AJCC members for the in-person premiere.

After the in-person premiere, the festival will repeatedly stream five movies for the next three weeks. Patrons may also purchase a film festival pass, which includes streaming of the five films, the premiere night, and a lounge. Proof of vaccination is required before entering.

Individual films are available for $15 general/$12 members. The genres include documentary, war/drama, and two romantic comedies.

To purchase tickets and see a complete list of films, click here .

