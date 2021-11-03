CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Henry Luce Foundation Relocates Down Madison Avenue

By Paul Bubny
connectcre.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rudin Family completed a 15-year, 13,801 square-foot office lease with The Henry Luce Foundation at 41 Madison Ave. in Midtown South. The nonprofit, which focuses on arts and education, plans to relocate from 51 Madison Ave. to a full floor at 41 Madison in May 2022. “The Henry...

www.connectcre.com

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

CoreNet NYC Hosts Presentation by Larry Silverstein

The New York City Chapter of CoreNet Global recently hosted “A Conversation with Larry Silverstein,” an intimate event in which the chairman of Silverstein Properties shared his insights on current events and the impacts they have on the real estate industry both in New York and nationally. Held at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the presentation was moderated by Silverstein COO Dino Fusco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connectcre.com

CushWake Team Closes Sale of Six Metro Portfolio Properties

Cushman & Wakefield has finalized the sale of six multifamily properties in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan, dubbed The Metro Portfolio, for a total of $64,675,000. The firm’s Robert M. Shapiro, Andrew Berry, Michael Gembecki, Charlie Gravina, Austin Fabel and Nicholas Kontos represented the seller, Metro Management, in each transaction. “Our...
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Life Science Firm Hemogenyx Relocates to Mink Building

The Janus Property Company has signed a lease with Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC at the Mink Building in the Upper West Side’s Manhattanville Factory District adjacent to Columbia University and City College. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals’ new 10,000 –square-foot lab will include two clean rooms purpose-built by Janus, allowing it to pursue commercialization of its major cell therapy product candidates,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dirt

Couple Who Tore Down Beloved Hamptons Landmark Buys $21 Million New Build

Click here to read the full article. Let me tell you about the very rich. They are different from you and me. They buy a $21 million house as a temporary weekend place, while they continue to argue with the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review & Historic Preservation about their plans to build a “grand house” on the site of the storied, historic mansion they tore down a couple years ago. The very rich people in question are Jessie Ding, a vice president at Goldman Sachs, and Ning Jin, a chief investment officer at the Viking Global Investors hedge fund....
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Luce
Robb Report

Inside a $27.5 Million New Jersey Equestrian Estate With 127 Acres and Gilded Interiors

Living in the city has its perks, but room to ride and house horses isn’t usually one of them. Many equestrian-minded New York City residents opt to decamp to New Jersey, then, where estates are available with space for stables. One of the most popular townships in that category is (as the name would suggest) Colt’s Neck, which has garnered a reputation for having numerous equestrian properties over the years. Those looking to move here are in luck, as one of these prime listings has just hit the market for $27.5 million. The estate has never before been up for grabs,...
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

Chipotle mogul Steve Ells buys $30M townhouse after mega-mansion snafu

Burrito baron Steve Ells, Chipotle’s founder and ex-CEO, has secretly snapped up a $29.5 million West Village townhouse. But the superrich spread won’t even be his primary residence — he’s just using it as a crash pad until his nearby mega-mansion is ready, sources told Gimme Shelter exclusively. “This is...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

The Hamptons’ Massive Sandcastle Estate Has Finally Sold

Click here to read the full article. For a certain set in the Hamptons, more is more. And nowhere better is this exemplified than in Sandcastle, the huge and hugely pricey Bridgehampton mansion built by local developer Joe Farrell for his own family. Jam-packed with nearly every conceivable luxury amenity, both inside and out, the 11.5-acre spread was originally put up for sale more than a decade ago and at one point the asking price soared to almost $60 million. However, when it was last listed on the open market it carried a greatly discounted and more realistic price of just...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

New York City Apartment Slated to Sell for $66.5 Million

A new construction penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has gone into contract for $66.5 million, according to the developer. The buyer is combining the top two units at the Bellemont condominium at 1165 Madison Avenue, according to Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, the building’s developer. The completed unit will comprise four full-floors spanning roughly 13,000 square feet, plus approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, he said.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Avenue#Charity#The Henry Luce Foundation#Evp#Rudin Management Company#Rudin Family#Q A#Real Estate Forum#Globest Com#American Lawyer Media
New York YIMBY |

RAMSA’s 1228 Madison Avenue Stands Complete on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is complete on 1228 Madison Avenue, a 20-story residential building in the Carnegie Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by CBSK Ironstate, a partnership of CB Developers, SK Development, and Ironstate, the structure will yield 15 condominiums designed by Kelly Behun Studio with sales handled by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. SLCE Architects was the architect of record for the project, which is located along Madison Avenue between East 88th and 89th Streets, directly behind Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum.
MANHATTAN, NY
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1966 Flushing Court: $189,000 Neighborhood: Shannon Park Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Open layout, neutral finishes, patio with a privacy fence. Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,178 square feet Looking for a […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $295K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York YIMBY |

One Madison Avenue’s Renovation and Expansion Progresses in The Flatiron District, Manhattan

Work continues to progress on One Madison Avenue, a 1.4-million-square-foot, 27-story office tower expansion in Midtown, Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by SL Green, the project involves the construction of a steel-framed structure atop the current eight-story building, which was partially demolished and is in the process of being excavated and gutted. The property takes up a full block bound by East 23rd and 24th Streets and Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South, and sits directly adjacent to the 112-year-old Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Tower. The developers, which also include the National Pension Service of Korea and Hines, successfully acquired $1.25 billion in construction financing and are aiming to achieve both WELL and LEED Gold certification, as well as incorporating state-of-the-art HVAC and circulation systems to improve interior air quality and overall cleanliness. AECOM Tishman is serving as the general contractor.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Charities
New York YIMBY |

Robert A. M. Stern Architects’ 1165 Madison Avenue Begins Ascent on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Construction is rising on 1165 Madison Avenue, a 13-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Robert A. M. Stern Architects is the design architect, SLCE Architects as the architect or record, and Naftali Group is the developer of the 67,680-square-foot structure will stand 210 feet tall and yield 12 condominiums spread across 58,919 square feet, as well as 3,749 square feet of retail space. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the project, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 86th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
connectcre.com

Pangea Wraps Renovations on Two South Shore Properties from BHF Portfolio

Pangea Properties has completed renovations at 2050 E. 72nd Pl., an 18-unit apartment building, and 7800 S. South Shore Dr., a 31-unit apartment building. The properties, both located in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, are part of the portfolio that Pangea acquired from the Better Housing Foundation (BHF) in July 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Spotlight News

LETTER: Madison Avenue Road Diet did not increase safety

A recent issue of a local magazine contained an article by Bethlehem Town Supervisor Van Luven urging support for the upcoming plebiscite on the proposed Delaware Avenue Complete Streets plan. While I live in Glenmont, my office is in Albany, on Madison Avenue opposite Washington Park, as is my mother’s...
ALBANY, NY
Dirt

Wall Street Party Animal Lists $17 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Hedge fund fat cat Larry Creel, a bon vivant partner and portfolio manager at Edgewood Management, who infamously made Business Insider’s list of “Wall Street’s Biggest Party Animals” back in 2011, is selling his and wife Dana Creel’s swanky New York City townhouse for $17 million. That’s almost double the $9 million the couple paid for the place in January 2015. The Creels brought in preeminent French interior designer Jean-Louis Deniot, who also designed their previous apartment, to do up the townhouse in collaboration with Kinlin Rutherfurd Architects. Jill Roosevelt at Brown Harris Stevens has...
REAL ESTATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Forward Arts Foundation and Saks Fifth Avenue hosting benefit fashion show

The Forward Arts Foundation, in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, will feature a curated mix of Saks Fifth Avenue’s most exclusive designers showcasing what’s to come this Holiday and Spring in its annual Fashion Show and Luncheon Dec. 6. Rene Nalley is this year's honorary chairman. The 2021 Fashion Show...
ATLANTA, GA
cityrealty.com

Best NYC Condo Developments with Indoor Pools

Between depressing current events and the days getting darker and colder (Sunday, November 7 marks the end of Daylight Saving Time), making an escape to the tropics sounds awfully appealing. Encouraging vaccination numbers and the coming reopening of international borders make vacations a distinct possibility, but this may not be in the cards for those who have just made a down payment on a New York City condo - not only is this often just the beginning of a long process, but CityRealty data shows that the median price is $1.8 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connectcre.com

Maverick Surpasses Fundraising Target with Latest Vehicle

Maverick Real Estate Partners has reached the closing for its latest real estate credit fund, Maverick Lien Fund VI LP, with total equity commitments of $317.6 million, exceeding its original fundraising target of $275 million. Commitments were made by a diverse group of limited partners, including public pension plans, university endowments, foundations, family offices, and high net worth investors.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Hochul Proposes Scaled-Down Plan for Penn Station Redevelopment

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a scaled-down plan for redeveloping Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, one that she said would reflect the community’s needs and focus on public transit and public realm improvements. She said the plan prioritizes the reconstruction of the existing facility while the station expansion and the Gateway Project initiatives, both of which she strongly supports, continue on their federally-established timelines.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy