Garrett Temple (ankle) available for Pelicans Tuesday

By Sean Montiel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Temple...

Devonte' Graham (adductor) available for Pelicans Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham will play Tuesday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Graham is dealing with an adductor ailment, but he'll be able to play through it Tuesday night against Chris Paul and the Suns. Expect him to get his usual helping of minutes. Our...
In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
Garrett Temple
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns
Malik Monk starting for Lakers in place of LeBron James (ankle) Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Malik Monk is replacing LeBron James (ankle) in the starting lineup on Tuesday night versus the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers are starting Monk as James tends to an ankle injury on the front end of a back-to-back. Monk could wind up earning another start Wednesday if he plays well and James remains out. Through three games off the bench, Monk is averaging 18.8 minutes and shooting 47.1% from the floor.
WATCH: UNC Commit Seth Trimble Elevates for Insane Between-the-Legs Dunk

Start stockpiling popcorn North Carolina fans, 2022 commitment Seth Trimble appears to be the next big-time athlete at point guard for the Tar Heels. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Trimble showed off his elite athleticism with a high-flying between-the-legs slam in practice. The younger brother of formerUNC...
