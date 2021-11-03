CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Growing number of election workers report being threatened

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRAL

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

CNN — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Volunteers
Shore News Network

POLL: Growing Number Of Americans Want Increased Funding For Police

The number of Americans who want to see an increase in funding for local police has risen to nearly half since June 2020, according to a Tuesday Pew Research poll. Forty-seven percent of Americans say spending on policing should increase in their community, up from 31% in June 2020, according to the poll. The poll found that 21% of respondents felt police funding should be increased by “a lot,” marking an 11% increase from the same period.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbs17

Limited number of felons vote in Tuesday’s elections

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Tuesday’s elections mark the first time a limited number of felons are able to cast their ballot. In August, trial judges signed off on allowing felons who are on parole and probation to vote but the state appeals court later blocked the order. The state says felons who registered to vote between August 23rd and September 3rd are eligible to vote.
ROLESVILLE, NC
Daily Mail

Republican who spread conspiracy theories and attended Mike Lindell's fraud conference is stripped of her job overseeing Colorado elections

A Republican Colorado elections official who helped spread baseless theories that the 2020 presidential race was stolen from Donald Trump has been stripped of her duties via court order on Wednesday. US District Court Judge Valerie Robison ruled that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters ran afoul of her duties as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
arcamax.com

South Florida voters ask judge to compel DeSantis to call election to fill Democratic seats the Republican governor is keeping vacant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After waiting months for Gov. Ron DeSantis to set special elections to fill looming vacancies in three South Florida state legislative districts, voters are going to court, asking a judge to order the governor to act. The three districts are overwhelmingly Democratic. The Republican governor’s decision...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Municipal Election Turnout Expecting Steady Numbers

DULUTH, Minn. — Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Precinct judges say, earlier today there was a steady stream of voters. They say, there is usually bursts of people in the morning, around lunchtime, and right before polls close. Officials say the turnout is expected to be on par...
DULUTH, MN
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden won’t stop firing troops challenging vaccine mandates, defying federal judge

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a minute order requesting that President Joe Biden and his administration agree to stop terminating both U.S. service members and civilian federal employees amid a legal challenge to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Biden administration responded Friday saying it would not halt disciplinary actions and terminations of any federal employees awaiting the court’s ruling on a temporary restraining order (TRO) motion against the vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy