It has only been a few months since the leadership shuffle over at Blizzard that saw J. Allen Brack step down from his position as president of the company. His replacements, Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal, took over then as Blizzard co-heads, with the idea of steadying the ship. However, it appears that plans have changed, with Oneal announcing her departure at the end of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO