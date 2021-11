Canelo Alvarez’s reported net worth has been revealed ahead of his bout with Caleb Plant… and it’s considerably more than both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Canelo will be taking on Plant in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. It’s a fight that has been highly anticipated and is expected to do HUGE PPV numbers.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO