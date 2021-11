Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is confident he has the edge with early voters over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the campaign’s final stretch. “I felt like their early voting was very much representative of our strength. In fact, turnout for my opponent was really light and soft, and we had strong turnout,” Mr. Youngkin told Fox News on Monday afternoon. “And so we expect to do very well with the early voting and the momentum that we’re seeing on the campaign trail. It’s just huge.”

