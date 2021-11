In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Jack Eichel continues to be the talk of the town after Elliotte Friedman said Monday on the Jeff Marek Show that the team he has heard most surrounding the Buffalo Sabres forward is the Flames themselves. Meanwhile, Frank Seravalli broke down what a possible extension with Johnny Gaudreau could look like. In other news, Glenn Gawdin was placed on waivers this past week, but another young player in Dillon Dube is excelling thanks to a great training program this offseason.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO