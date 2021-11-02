CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Fonzie’s Charity Auction | Jesse Duran |

By Jesse Duran on
kolafm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Henry Winkler has decided to part with some...

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Related
lcnme.com

From Scary to Charity: Newcastle Artist Donates Signed Piece for Auction

This November, a signed piece donated by Newcastle’s Glenn Chadbourne will go up for auction as part of the Bath Area Family YMCA’s Forever Grateful online auction event. The auction will run from Nov. 1-12, and Bath Area YMCA supporters will have the opportunity to bid on “fun and one-of-a-kind items,” according to the organization’s website.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Noisecreep

Signed Guitars by Corey Taylor + Sammy Hagar Hit Charity Auction

Rock to Recovery, the non-profit organization which aims to use the power of songwriting, performing and recording music as a mechanism for healing, has set up an online auction featuring signed guitars by Slipknot icon Corey Taylor and the legendary Sammy Hagar, as well as an autographed copy of Nikki Sixx's The Heroin Diaries.
ROCK MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
whowhatwear

This Is Not a Drill: Kristen Stewart Is Officially Engaged

There's nothing quite like an epic engagement announcement to break up the week. During a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart—who is currently doing press for her forthcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer—told the radio host that she and her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, were headed down the aisle, and we couldn't be more excited.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fonzie S Charity Auction
kolafm.com

R.I.P Ronnie Wilson | Cindy Davis |

Ronnie Wilson, co-founding member and multi-instrumentalist for the legendary R&B and funk group the Gap Band, has died at the age of 73. Ronnie was the oldest of the three Wilson brothers — Ronnie, Charlie, and Robert — with the siblings forming the Gap Band in the mid-Seventies The brothers officially dissolved the Gap Band following Robert Wilson’s death from a heart attack in 2010. Ronnie’s wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed that he passed away yesterday (11/2). More on the sad news HERE.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
udiscovermusic.com

Massive Attack’s Charity Auction Results In Banksy Prints Breaking World Record

Two limited-edition Banksy prints donated by Massive Attack have raised over £140,000 for charity, a world record sum for the artists’ prints. The auction was held by Vanguard, a collective of artists and street art specialists, last week (October 29) in Bristol. The money raised will go to charities Temwa and Aid Box Community (ABC), which help vulnerable people in Bristol and Malawi.
CHARITIES
statepress.com

Interiors Student Alliance will auction unique light fixtures for charity

The final event will be held in person on Friday and feature guest speakers, live music and food. The Interiors Student Alliance's week-long annual fundraising auction Light For Hope will conclude this Friday, featuring live music, catering and a student design competition for those choosing to donate light fixtures at L.S. Neeb Hall.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy