Odell Beckham Sr.’s Recent Instagram Video Will Damage His Son’s Career
Chris Broussard: “Odell Beckham Jr. is a full grown man, and what his dad is doing is not helping him at all. This is some YMCA stuff that his dad is pulling. Let your son stand on his own two feet, and figure out his own career. And you know what? Odell has dropped some balls this year, and he hasn’t been the receiver the Browns were hoping they’d get. But he’s the only one who can change that.”
Rob Parker: “It makes no sense to me when people say Baker Mayfield doesn’t want Odell to shine. It goes back to the Seahawks throwing the ball at the 1, so Russell Wilson had a better shot at the MVP than Marshawn Lynch. If Odell shines, Baker shines. Baker isn’t going to choose to throw to another receiver in triple coverage over a wide open Odell.”
Listen to The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dad’s Instagram post, where he shared an 11-minute compilation of Baker Mayfield failing to get his son the ball. Did Odell's Dad take it a bit too far?
