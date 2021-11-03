CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Sr.’s Recent Instagram Video Will Damage His Son’s Career

By Brandon Truffa
 4 days ago
Photo: Ronald Martinez
Chris Broussard: “Odell Beckham Jr. is a full grown man, and what his dad is doing is not helping him at all. This is some YMCA stuff that his dad is pulling. Let your son stand on his own two feet, and figure out his own career. And you know what? Odell has dropped some balls this year, and he hasn’t been the receiver the Browns were hoping they’d get. But he’s the only one who can change that.”
Rob Parker: “It makes no sense to me when people say Baker Mayfield doesn’t want Odell to shine. It goes back to the Seahawks throwing the ball at the 1, so Russell Wilson had a better shot at the MVP than Marshawn Lynch. If Odell shines, Baker shines. Baker isn’t going to choose to throw to another receiver in triple coverage over a wide open Odell.”

Listen to The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dad’s Instagram post, where he shared an 11-minute compilation of Baker Mayfield failing to get his son the ball. Did Odell's Dad take it a bit too far?

Related
The Spun

Dan Patrick Has 4 Words Of Advice For QB Baker Mayfield

The legendary Dan Patrick has a surprising piece of advice for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, 26, has been at the center of several interesting conversations within the NFL world this week. Most of those conversations have revolved around whether or not the Browns should move forward with Mayfield long-term.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain. When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?. According...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho explains why Odell Sr. calling out Baker Mayfield for OBJ's lack of production is foul I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

With the trade deadline under way, the uncertainty of Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is brewing. Reportedly, the Browns had no plans to trade OBJ, but his father did not shy away from voicing his frustrations. Odell Beckham Sr. re-posted a YouTube video of a play where Baker Mayfield did not throw to his son and threw a bad ball targeting him. Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes Odell Sr.'s Instagram post calling Baker out is fair or foul.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To What Odell Beckham’s Dad Did

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is caught in the middle of the ongoing rift between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Yesterday, Beckham’s father shared an internet video of times that his son has gotten open and Mayfield hasn’t thrown him the ball. He then indicated in the comments that he agreed that the quarterback was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want him shining.”
NFL
KREX

Beckham’s time with Browns in doubt after video firestorm

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son. Well, OBJ’s all alone again. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if […]
NFL
