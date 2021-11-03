Steve Kerr thinks Draymond Green benefitted from Olympics experience

The Warriors’ season is only six games young, but Draymond Green is playing at a high level for coach Steve Kerr so far.

Green is averaging 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and seven assists per game while shooting 59 percent from the field. He continues to be the quarterback of the Warriors defense and one of their best playmakers, though he had a sloppy game in the team’s lone loss last week to the Memphis Grizzlies.

During his weekly interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” , Kerr said Green benefitted from playing in the Olympics this summer. You can listen to the full interview above.

“Six weeks of training and competing right in the middle of the summer, I think it put him in a good frame of mind,” Kerr said. “I know he was excited to win a gold medal, but when we got home from Tokyo, we only had six weeks or so until camp started. It was really good timing -- he was able to keep himself in good shape, good frame of mind.”

Kerr served on Team USA’s coaching staff so he got to see Green work in a different environment this summer. Now he sees the work paying dividends for the franchise.

“When his head is in a good space, his energy can just take over a game,” Kerr said. … “As he goes, we go. It’s pretty much been that simple over the years. He’s in a great place and he’s playing well, so we’re playing well.”