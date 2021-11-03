CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Kerr thinks Draymond Green benefitted from Olympics experience

By Alex Espinoza
 9 days ago

The Warriors’ season is only six games young, but Draymond Green is playing at a high level for coach Steve Kerr so far.

Green is averaging 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and seven assists per game while shooting 59 percent from the field. He continues to be the quarterback of the Warriors defense and one of their best playmakers, though he had a sloppy game in the team’s lone loss last week to the Memphis Grizzlies.

During his weekly interview with 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” , Kerr said Green benefitted from playing in the Olympics this summer. You can listen to the full interview above.

“Six weeks of training and competing right in the middle of the summer, I think it put him in a good frame of mind,” Kerr said. “I know he was excited to win a gold medal, but when we got home from Tokyo, we only had six weeks or so until camp started. It was really good timing -- he was able to keep himself in good shape, good frame of mind.”

Kerr served on Team USA’s coaching staff so he got to see Green work in a different environment this summer. Now he sees the work paying dividends for the franchise.

“When his head is in a good space, his energy can just take over a game,” Kerr said. … “As he goes, we go. It’s pretty much been that simple over the years. He’s in a great place and he’s playing well, so we’re playing well.”

95.7 The Game

Steve Kerr gets 'Strength in Numbers' vibe from 2021-22 Warriors

Not saying the Warriors are going to start another dynastic run, but there’s a familiar energy surrounding the team this year. 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” hosted Steve Kerr for his first weekly interview of the 2021-22 season Wednesday. Kerr used a 10-man rotation in Tuesday’s 121-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and said he sees shades of the “Strength in Numbers” era Warriors. Listen to the full interview below.
NBA
knbr.com

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green and Jordan Poole ‘hashed it out’ after bench spat

It remains unclear what caused the issue, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have moved past their verbal altercation that took place on the Warriors bench on Wednesday. “They hashed it out afterward,” Kerr said on Thursday. “They’re good. “One of the things...
NBA
