Former state lawmaker and current Republican Weld County commissioner Lori Saine has officially announced her bid for Colorado’s new 8th congressional district. Saine filed her paperwork earlier this week before kicking off her campaign on Thursday. She joins a growing field of candidates from both political parties vying for the open — and likely high competitive — seat. The new district includes the northern Democratic suburbs, rural communities and goes into conservative Weld county.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO