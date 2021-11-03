Nicole Ari Parker Steps Out in Statement Thigh-High Combat Boots That Lace All the Way Up the Leg for ‘And Just Like That’

Khaki does not have to be boring — and Nicole Ari Parker proved this is true while filming “And Just Like That” today in New York.

Parker had on a look that featured different shades of neutral earth tones that created a unified moment. It consisted of a khaki safari jacket and a pair of matching shorts.

When it came down to the shoes, Parker stepped out in a pair of statement tan platform thigh-high boots with a flared block heel and laces that ran all the way up the leg.

The actress is part of the cast of the “Sex and the City” reboot show, which is slated to premiere in December. So far, Parker’s character, much like her co-stars , is a fashionista with a definitive style and voice.

Typically, when she’s not acting, Parker’s Instagram displays photos of her fashion-forward personal style. She wears garments like printed separates, structured outerwear, edgy dresses, intricate bikinis and effective activewear. As for shoes, she dabbles in silhouettes like pointed pumps, heeled sandals, sneakers and flats.

Slide on a pair of tan boots and add a chic elevation to your outfits.

CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Stella McCartney Tan Skyla Boots, $895 .

CREDIT: Simon Miller

To Buy: Simon Miller High Raid Boot, $670 .

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: See by Chloé Mahalia Suede Platform Combat Boots, $640 .