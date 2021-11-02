Newell: Louisiana tourism expected to bounce back

The Louisiana tourism industry is expecting a big financial boom for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022. With the holiday season upon us, people being vaccinated and mask mandates lifted, residents and tourists are looking to the Bayou State for a good time. 2019 was a record year for tourism for Louisiana with 53.3 million people visiting the state, spending nearly $19 billion. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser told me that his office is dedicated to tourists and residents safely enjoying all the events New Orleans and Louisiana have to offer.

The Superdome,the Smoothie King arena and the theaters in New Orleans have been having a great string of concerts in town from James Taylor, Eric Clapton, Earth, Wind and Fire, along with the Saints and Pelicans. Those acts I think have created a momentum of more great things to come.

A lot of people don't realize followers of those musicians come in, spend a few days and spend money in the city. Those people fill hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops. We've got to use every tool in our toolbox, because getting back open is only part of it. If we don't help these restaurants, shops and attractions make money in a good year, many of them won't survive. So we've got to do everything we can to promote every aspect of tourism.

Do you think as we re-engineered our approach, because of COVID that maybe we overlooked that drive market for a number of years?

Luckily we started this staycation campaign a year before COVID. We were already on the move of getting Louisians to go see a part of the state they haven’t seen.

One of the biggest challenges is the safety and security of our visitors. You are able to connect the dots as to what law enforcement brings to make sure that tourism is alive and well. Are you seeing things get better to ensure safety for tourists?

Cleanliness, crime, and new attractions are the three things that have been trending downward for many years now. Coming out of COVID it's critical that we turn them around quickly. I don't know if we save the French Quarter, but the only way we're going to do that is hire enough police, get local businesses, and people involved that have a love and passion for it. I’ve offered to help Mayor Cantrell make the French Quarter safer through legislation...if we have to, we’ll offer more money to recruit police to New Orleans. We've got to have more police on the streets and we've got to keep the criminals behind bars. We got to get people off the street who are committing the same crimes.

It seems to me that we should manage and massage the silos of the economy that we do well. We do the tourism and hospitality thing better than most, but we haven;t been focused on law enforcement the last couple of years.

I'm hoping in the foreseeable future that the judges, the District Attorney get serious about helping us fix this. We can throw all the money in the world at promoting New Orleans, but a murder and a shooting rings out far more than the advertising dollars or anybody else can bring to the table We need our elected officials to get on board and realize if we don't work as a team to fix this, all the advertising world is not going to save it.