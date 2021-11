The Atlanta Braves are one win away from securing their first World Series crown since 1995. The players understand the magnitude of the moment but they are still taking a one game at a time approach. The Houston Astros now have their backs against the wall but won’t go away quietly. Sunday’s start would have gone to Charlie Morton before he suffered a fractured fibula in Game 1. Instead, it will be rookie left-hander Tucker Davidson who made just four starts at the major league level before suffering a forearm injury that essentially wiped out the remainder of the regular season.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO