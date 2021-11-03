CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlson Center to open play zone for children

By Alex Bengel
webcenterfairbanks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Carlson Center is preparing to open a play zone in its “prow” for children up to 8 years old. According to Heather Jensen, Recreation Specialist III with the Carlson Center and Pioneer Park, “It’s just a place for people to come in.” She added, “Parents have...

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Carlson Center's Playzone to open this weekend

A new indoor play area for children up to age 8 opens on Saturday with slides, bouncy balls, scooters, a play kitchen and more. The grand opening of the John A. Carlson Community Center’s new Playzone starts at noon. Two separate two-hour sessions are planned from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:15-4:15 p.m. The fee is $4 per child per session.
FAIRBANKS NORTH STAR, AK
