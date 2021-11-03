Carlson Center to open play zone for children

Brooklyn Center’s Recreation Department has a great opportunity coming up for families to have some fun together! According to Recreation Coordinator Liz Jarosz, “Rec on the Go is having a free Family Play Day. We have one a month for all ages, and it’s free, just a drop-in program, no registration required. We have a bunch of yard games such as ladder golf. We have spike ball. We have cornhole. We have a bunch of crafts such as bracelet making. We have different card games. We have chalk. We have lots of things to do and even in the cold weather too.” The monthly Family Play Days are a good introduction to what the city’s Rec on the Go program has to offer, as Jarosz adds, “We just want to give families an opportunity to kind of see what we’re all about. We want them to be able to have fun in a program where they don’t have to register, they don’t have to worry about signing up for everything. And it’s totally free, and it’s drop-in so they can come and go as they please.” The next Rec on the Go Family Play Day is Saturday, November 13th from 2-4pm at Kylawn Park. For more information check out Rec on the Go in the Fall Recreation brochure, which you can find at http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO