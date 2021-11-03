CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Bragg elected as Manhattan’s first Black district attorney

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg has been elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney. The 48-year-old Democrat easily defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff...

Comments / 3

Lori Scott Galvin
3d ago

Does skin color matter or is this another example of the media making someone's skin color relevance? Do you also have headlines that describe someone being 'white' winning an election? Pathetic and horrible reporting as always.

