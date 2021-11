Osvaldo Alonso has earned himself a spot in the starting XI for the Week 32 MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi following the team’s 1-1 draw with LAFC at Allianz Field. The Cuban captain was a vital player for Minnesota. In the 65th minute, MNUFC earned a free kick just outside of the box. Emanuel Reynoso’s shot was knocked down by LAFC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, sending the rebound towards the second post, where Alonso followed through and ripped it into the back of the net. That goal gave MNUFC the point they needed to stay above the playoff line. The midfielder also completed 95.7% of his passes, the highest in the team.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO